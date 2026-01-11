Russian Federation attacks critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region: fires broke out, people were injured

Firefighting (Photo: SES)

On the night of Sunday, January 11, Russians attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr region. About this reported Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration.

According to him, two employees were injured as a result of the strikes. They sustained moderate injuries and were taken to a medical facility.

There were also fires that were extinguished due to repeated air raids. Rescuers have extinguished one of the fires, while another is still underway.

Previously, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that at night the Russians sent 154 UAVs to Ukraine, about 110 of them were "Shahide".

As of 08:00, air defense has shot down or suppressed 125 enemy UAVs in the north, south and east of the country.

There were 22 strike UAVs hit at 18 locations, and downed UAVs at two locations.

