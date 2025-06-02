Russians attack fire station in Zaporizhzhia region: rescuers wounded – photos

Occupants hit the building of the fire department and service vehicles with FPV drones

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On Monday, June 2, the occupiers attacked a fire and rescue unit and vehicles in the Stepnohirsk community of Zaporizhzhia region, causing casualties. This was reported to by, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

According to the head of the JMA, the occupiers hit the building of the fire department and service vehicles moving along the road with FPV drones. The building and vehicles were damaged.

Four employees of the State Emergency Service were injured and hospitalized. The 48-year-old rescuer's condition is assessed by doctors as extremely serious. Men aged 49, 38 and 50 are in moderate condition.

The State Emergency Service clarified: Despite the fact that the personnel were in a shelter, four rescuers were injured, eight more are being examined.

During the evacuation of the injured to the station, the occupiers opened fire again. Two fire trucks carrying the injured and all personnel came under fire.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

on May 5, 2025, the Russians launched a combined attack on Konotop in Sumy region. They attacked at intervals deliberately to target rescuers and medics.

On the night of June 2, Russian military struck at a rescue unit in Nikopol. When the medics arrived, the enemy struck again.