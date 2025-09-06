Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with "shaheds": there are hits, fires started – photos, video

On Saturday evening, the occupiers sent seven attack drones to the regional center

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration)

On the evening of Saturday, September 6, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with attack drones, causing damage and fires. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.

At 19:35, the head of the OVA informed about the drone hit and the fire.

Later, he clarified that a kindergarten, a house and an enterprise were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

According to Fedorov, the Russians sent at least seven UAVs to Zaporizhzhia. Several fires broke out in the city.

The head of the OVA added that a woman was wounded in the shelling. She has a shrapnel wound to the head. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

Later, the OVA reported to that six multi-storey buildings and four private houses were damaged. Windows were smashed and balconies damaged in some of the buildings, and roofs were damaged in the private sector. A fire was also reported in a non-residential building.

After the "stand-down" is declared, district administrations will conduct surveys to record all damage.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

