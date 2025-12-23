Russians strike at enterprise in Kremenchuk: there are wounded

Two people wounded in Russian attack on Kremenchuk community on Tuesday afternoon

Volodymyr Kohut (Photo: Poltava Regional State Administration)

On Tuesday, December 23, Russians attacked an enterprise in the Kremenchuk community of Poltava region. About it reported Volodymyr Kohut, interim acting head of the Poltava regional military administration.

During the day, air raid alarms sounded several times in the region. During one of them, the Russians attacked an enterprise in the Kremenchuk community.

Two people were wounded in the attack. Doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance.

The JMA added that all relevant services are working at the site. Public life support facilities are operating normally.

Mayor of Kremenchuk Vitalii Maletskyi reported, he said that the occupiers had attacked Kremenchuk. He urged residents not to post photos or videos of the aftermath of the attack, and not to share any information on social media or messengers.

Russia has started another attack on the evening of December 22, launching groups of "shaheds". Missiles were also added in the morning. In some regions, there were emergency shutdowns of light.

Zelenskyy warned about the risk of another massive attack on Ukraine on December 23, 24 and 25.

The occupiers launched more than 30 missiles and at least 650 drones, many of which are "shahids".