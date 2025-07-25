SBI investigates the death of MP Rushchyshyn in a road accident – photos from the scene

Yaroslav Rushchyshyn (Photo: UCU)

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances of the traffic accident that killed Yaroslav Rushchyshyn, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from Voice. This was reported by press service of the SBI.

According to law enforcement officials, the accident occurred in the evening of July 24 on the H-09 Mukachevo-Lviv highway near the village of Babukhiv, Rohatyn territorial community, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a deputy crashed into a trailer hitched to a tractor driven by a local resident.

The incident occurred in the dark, in conditions of limited visibility. As a result of the collision, Rushchyshyn was seriously injured and later died in an ambulance.

Immediately after receiving the report of the accident, the SBI investigative team arrived at the scene. They worked all night: inspecting the scene, recording footprints, seizing CCTV footage, and interviewing eyewitnesses.

Prosecutor General's Office opens proceedings under article on violation of road safety rules that led to the victim's death.

Information about the death of the deputy appeared late on Thursday evening.

