SBU: SBU detains teenagers who planted explosives near military man's house in Lviv – photos

Detainees (Photo: Security Service of Ukraine)

Law enforcement officers detained two minors suspected of preparing a terrorist attack in Lviv on behalf of Russian special services. This was reported to by Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the minors tried to blow up a townhouse where a soldier of the Defense Forces lived. To commit the crime, they left an improvised explosive device at the entrance to the house, which they hid in a flower pot.

To allow the occupiers to remotely activate the explosives when the military approached the apartment, the detainees additionally installed a telephone camera with remote access for a Russian curator at the "location".

SBU officers detained the perpetrators red-handed when they planted explosives at the entrance to the townhouse. The detainees are two residents of Lviv aged 14 and 15.

After being instructed by the occupiers, the teenagers received the coordinates to take the explosives from the cache and then plant them at the site of the planned terrorist attack. The minors were seized of equipped explosives and smartphones with evidence of contact with the curator.

The teenagers were served with a notice of suspicion under the article on a completed attempt to commit a terrorist act by prior conspiracy. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

on August 5, police reported an explosion in Zhytomyr, which occurred around 20:00 near Surina Hora Street. One person was reported dead and one injured.

On August 7, the SBU reported the detention of two minors who, according to the investigation, had prepared the terrorist attack.