SBU: Zakarpattia region: Village council member called Russians "brothers" and supported Putin

In social networks, the man expressed his readiness to go to Russia in case of mobilization to the Defense Forces

The suspect (Photo: SBU)

In Zakarpattia region, law enforcement officers detained a deputy of the village council, he is suspected of justifying and denying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. This was reported to by Security Service of Ukraine.

SBU cyber specialists expose a deputy of one of the village councils of Berehove district on justifying the criminal actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and spreading Kremlin narratives about "peace" in Ukraine.

On social media, the suspect publicly supported Putin and Russia's armed aggression, and promoted the Kremlin's thesis on "peace talks".

In one of his posts, he noted that in case of mobilization, he would not fight against his "brothers" and even expressed his readiness to go to Russia.

The man was served a notice of suspicion of justifying, recognizing as lawful, denying Russian armed aggression against Ukraine and glorifying its participants.

Photo: SBU

on May 29, 2025, it became known that the former head of the Vovchansk District Court of Kharkiv Region received 15 years in prison for treason.

On May 30, it was reported that in Kherson detained four residents who collaborated with Russians during the occupation of the right-bank part of the region.