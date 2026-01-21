Ukrainian Armed Forces say most of the Russians are concentrated in the center of Kupyansk in one block

Attempts by Russians to restore their position in the city are not successful, said Viktor Tregubov

Ukrainian soldier (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, the mopping up of the occupants continues, most of them are concentrated in the city center in one block of high-rise buildings. About this reported viktor Tregubov, Head of the Joint Forces Communications Department.

"Most of the enemy is concentrated in the city center in one block of high-rise buildings. That is why we are talking now about completing the cleansing of this block and preferably without casualties on the part of the Ukrainian military," said Tregubov.

According to him, all attempts by the Russians to restore their position and get to the city to resume communication with it by land have been unsuccessful.

The spokesman clarified that the pressure to the east of Kupyansk also does not produce the desired result for the occupiers.

"This means that these people [the occupiers] do not receive replenishment," he stated.

Tregubov added that the Russian plan in Sumy and Kharkiv regions is to create a "control zone" along the border.

Map: DeepState

The Russian leadership regularly lies about successes at the front. The Russians have repeatedly claimed about the alleged complete occupation of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. However, in December, a stele at the entrance to the city visited Zelenskyy.

The Head of State noted he said that his appeal from there influenced his partners in the United States and Europe.

As of December 22, 2025 in Kupyansk there were about 100 occupants.