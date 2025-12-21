A 15-year-old daughter of a former Ukrainian national team player was harassed in Poland. Sibiga calls for "exemplary punishments"

About 15 teenagers harassed a Ukrainian girl at a prestigious lyceum in Warsaw, and the management demands that she leave the school

Daria Hladyr with her father Yurii (Photo: Onet/family archive)

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga calls unacceptable humiliation of Daria, daughter of former Ukrainian volleyball player Yuriy Gladyr, in Poland.

on December 20, the Polish edition of Przegladsportowy.onet reported that a 15-year-old Ukrainian girl had become a victim of psychological violence at the prestigious TE Vizja Lyceum in Warsaw. In the fall, Daria began receiving abusive and vocal messages from other students.

According to the girl's family, about 15 teenagers were involved in the harassment. Some of them created a closed group on social media to humiliate the Ukrainian girl. The family appealed to the school's management, but the child received no protection. And after the Warsaw police became interested in the case, the lyceum management decided to expel the teenager and ordered her to leave the school by the end of 2025.

Sibiga said he discussed the issue with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on December 19 during a meeting in Poland. The latter assured him that the Polish side "is responding and will respond appropriately." Sibiga insists on fair punishment for those who allow themselves to be xenophobic against Ukrainians both in Poland and in other countries.

"I believe that several illustrative cases of responsibility for such actions can show everyone else that such behavior cannot and will never be the norm in a civilized European society. The entire consular vertical has been instructed to monitor all such cases particularly closely and to respond promptly and in a principled manner, protecting the rights of our people," he said, emphasizing that Ukraine will not tolerate this.