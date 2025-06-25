Attack on Dnipro and the region on June 24. Already 21 dead and more than 300 wounded – photos
Death toll in Dnipro rises to 19 due to Russian strike on June 24. A total of 21 people were killed in the region, Head of the regional military administration Sergey Lysak.
The number of wounded has also increased – as of the morning of June 25, there were more than 300. Some of them remain in hospitals, doctors are doing everything to save and restore the health of the injured, said Lysak.
june 25 is declared a Day of Mourning in Dnipro, as well as in Samara, where two people were killed.
- on June 24, Russia hit Dnipro and the region with ballistic missiles. Mayor Boris Filatov called the attack the most audacious since the beginning of the full-scale war.
- The enemy strike also hit the Odesa-Zaporizhzhia train, but Russian propaganda blamed Ukrainian air defense for the damage. Ukrzaliznytsia confirmed that the train was damaged by an enemy strike.
- As of the evening of June 24, , there were 17 dead and 279 injured in Dnipro, including 27 children.