In 2025, Ukraine canceled 19 adoptions and deprived three foster parents of their rights

The law provides for the following grounds for declaring an adoption invalid

Ukraine has a procedure for canceling adoptions. In 2025, 19 adoptions were invalidated or canceled. About this LIGA.net the State Service for Children reported.

As of October 30, 2025, three adoptive parents were also deprived of their parental rights. In 2024, 14 adoptions were canceled or invalidated, and four adoptive parents were deprived of their parental rights.

The Service noted that the grounds for invalidating the adoption, canceling the adoption, and depriving the adoptive parent of parental rights are provided for in Articles 236, 238, 242 of the Family Code of Ukraine.

This can happen in cases where, for example, the consent of the child or parents was not obtained or the adoption turned out to be fictitious – without the intention of creating a family relationship.

Other grounds may include contradiction of the child's interests, the child's serious illness that the adopter was not aware of, or if the relationship between the adopter and the child makes it impossible for them to live together.

The adoption of an adult may be canceled by agreement of the parties or if the family relationship does not work out.