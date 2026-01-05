In Rivne region, a drunken law enforcement officer ran over a woman to death: he was served with a notice of suspicion

The law enforcement officer left the scene of the accident and was detained the next day in a state of intoxication

An accident in Rivne region (Photo: SBI)

A law enforcement officer from Rivne region collided with an electric bicycle in a village in the region, killing a woman. By data According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the suspect fled the scene of the accident – he was drunk.

The accident occurred on January 2, 2026, around 21:40 in the village of Orvianytsia. A law enforcement officer driving his own car collided with an electric bicycle traveling in the opposite direction. According to preliminary information, the driver was significantly exceeding the speed limit, and the road was well lit.

A 40-year-old woman was riding a bicycle; she died at the scene of the accident. The driver, according to law enforcement, did not call an ambulance, but simply left the scene of the accident. He was found and detained on January 3 in a state of alcohol detoxification.

The detainee refused to take a breathalyzer test, so an analysis was ordered to determine the exact amount of alcohol in his blood. The law enforcement officer was served a notice of suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, which caused the death of a person, as well as leaving a person in danger.

The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint and removal from office is currently being decided.

