UAV "Orion" (Photo: occupiers' resources)

Unmanned systems forces were able to shoot down a Russian expensive Orion strike and reconnaissance aircraft. This was reported by the commander of the SBS Robert Brovdi, , known as Magyar.

"An Orion strike and reconnaissance plane has just been shot down. 414th OBR Magyar's Birds, Topot's team," he said at 21:24.

Brovdi did not specify in which direction the enemy drone was shot down.

According to the SBS commander, the drone operators of the Magyar Birds brigade have shot down more than 1,500 enemy UAVs such as Orlan, ZALA, Supercam, Shahed, Gerbera, and Lancet. The largest of them were Merlin and Forpost .

"Orion remained on the crown... Team Topot 414th Brigade. Good job, Cossacks," said the commander of the SSF.

The wingspan of the Orion is 16.3 meters, and it can stay in the air for 24 hours. Its range is 250-300 km, with a cruising speed of 120-200 km/h. The cost of one such UAV is over $5 million.