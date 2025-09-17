On Rescuer's Day, Russia hits fire station in Donetsk region with a drone – photos

Since the beginning of the year, rescuers have extinguished more than 80,000 fires, most of them caused by Russian attacks

Attack on rescuers (Photo: SES)

On September 17, the Russian army attacked a fire station in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, on Rescuer's Day. This was reported to by in the State Emergency Service.

The drone attacked the building: the blast wave knocked out the entrance gate of the garage, and the debris cut the facade. The equipment remained intact, and the rescuers were not injured, as they managed to take cover.

The SES noted that this is not the first time that Russians have targeted fire and rescue units.

"It is especially cynical that they did this on the professional holiday of those who save the lives of others every day," the rescuers emphasized .

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko in his welcoming speech told that in 2025, rescuers fought fire on more than 20 million square meters, which is almost 80,000 fires. The vast majority of them are the consequences of Russian attacks.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES