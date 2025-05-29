Russian unmanned aerial vehicle forces hit Borysoglebsk-2 electronic warfare station – video
UAV operators detected and destroyed the Russian electronic warfare station "Borisoglebsk-2". This was reported by Unmanned Systems Forces.
Soldiers of the 413th Reid Battalion discovered a station from the RB-301B Borysoglebsk-2 electronic warfare complex and hit it from a distance of about 70 km. It is noted that this station is considered one of the key electronic warfare assets in the occupiers' arsenal, which makes it a priority target.
"Borysoglebsk-2" is one of the most advanced Russian electronic warfare systems. It is designed to conduct radio reconnaissance and suppress a wide range of enemy communication, control and navigation systems. In particular, the occupiers are actively using it to fight drones.
The cost of one complex is about $200,000,000.
"Given the technological complexity of Borisoglebsk-2, the loss of each such station is significant for the Russian army," the military noted.
