SBGS explains why the number of detainees on the border with Belarus has increased 356 times

Demchenko spoke about the detentions at various sites and the rescue of immobile offenders with frostbite in their limbs

Andriy Demchenko (Photo: Media Center Ukraine / Ukrinform)

The sharp increase in the number of detained Ukrainian men of mobilization age on the border with Belarus may be due to the fact that criminal organizations are likely to offer people this route for a lower "price," but this direction is still not a leader. Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, told this during the telethon.

Commenting on the article Slidstva.info, which cites SBGS data that in 2025, 1424 men of mobilization age were detained for illegal attempts to cross the state border with Belarus, which is 356 times more than in 2023, Demchenko emphasized that in 2023, it was only four people.

"However, this section of the border is not the one where the largest number of violators are detained. The border with Romania is in the first place, and the border with Moldova is in the second place. But, of course, we see that attempts to illegally cross the border with Belarus have been increasing in recent years," Demchenko said .

However, he emphasized that it should be understood that in most cases, the offenders themselves do not choose the direction of movement.

The SBGS spokesperson suggested that criminal organizations trying to smuggle people across the border may be offering this route at a lower price.

"Of course, they are making a decision for themselves – probably a rash one – about further entry into Belarus, because it is difficult for me to say how they will be checked in Belarus, what influence law enforcement officials can have on them," he emphasized .

Demchenko also said that over the past few days, border guards have rescued people in this area who could no longer move and suffered severe hypothermia and frostbite.