Sex, alcohol and misogyny. What Kvartal 95 joked about, besides the Mindich case

A LIGA.net journalist attended Kvartal's concert: she says that closer to the middle of the performance, people started to leave a little bit, and not everyone came back

Photo: kvartal95.com

The first performance of Kvartal 95 after the scandalous exposure of corruption schemes by businessman, film producer and co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio Timur Mindich and the dismissal of the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak partially contained political jokes, but mostly it was humor about sex, alcohol, and misogyny. This is stated in the report of LIGA.net from the December 6 concert.

The first part of the speech was almost entirely devoted to Mindich and the cases in which he appears.

However, most of the issues are emphatically apolitical sketches about sex, alcohol, and misogyny.

"It's not that they're not funny at all, but they're kind of inappropriate," the journalist said. LIGA.net .

For example, these were jokes about a doctor who receives a patient in a public hospital on the morning of January 1 under the state screening program for people over 40. The doctor is drunk, the patient, anesthesiologist and nurse are also drunk.

"For 15 minutes, these people try to cope with their words, limbs, and movements. Such jokes were more or less common in the early 2000s. At the end of 2025, in the fourth year of mandatory Russian shelling on New Year's Eve, it is no longer funny to imagine such doctors," the report says.

The "kvartalists" also joked about a couple about to have sex in a frozen apartment without heating, arguing over who will undress first. In the process, the man wonders if it will count, "if I miss and just put a joint in your jacket pocket?", and in the end he states that "I'm done, and you have the second turn." .

Other examples of "kvartal" humor include a dying casanova ( "Breasts are a luxury, breasts are a luxury, breasts are a luxury: my whole life flew by before my eyes" ) trying to seduce four women. Friends who argue over whose house to celebrate the New Year. Parents from Zakarpattia who are offended by their son because he insists on going to Bukovel for Christmas instead of them.

"All these miniatures have an atmosphere as if they were created in 2006. When 'Shtolnya' performed by the university begins to sound on stage, this feeling only intensifies," the journalist shared her impressions. LIGA.net .

She emphasized that not all the audience appreciated the humor - some of the audience did not laugh openly. However, sex jokes were the most popular .

Toward the middle of the three-hour performance, people started to leave a little bit, and not everyone came back.