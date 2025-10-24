Ukrzaliznytsia warns of delays and changes in train traffic due to shelling

As a result of another Russian attack, train traffic in several regions is hampered

Photo: ERA

Due to the massive Russian shelling on October 24, a number of trains will run on rerouted routes and with some delays. This was announced by Ukrzaliznytsia .

Traffic in several regions is hampered, the company uses combined transportation, backup traction and sometimes detour routes.

In Kirovohrad region, the railway infrastructure was damaged as a result of nighttime shelling. The following trains are delayed for about two hours:

→ No. 51/52 Odesa – Zaporizhzhia;

→ No. 3127/128 Lviv – Zaporizhzhia;

→ No. 7/8 Kharkiv – Odesa;

→ No. 53/54 Dnipro – Odesa.

In Kharkiv region, due to traffic restrictions caused by shelling, trains to Lozova are running on a rerouted route with delays, and combined logistics is being used.

At night, passengers of the train #92/91 Kramatorsk – Odesa – Kramatorsk were transported by bus in Kharkiv region.

The train #103/104 Kramatorsk – Lviv changed its route. Despite the delay and the detour, 19 passengers with limited mobility, two cats and a dog were evacuated from Lozova on this flight.

Later, on October 24, trains will run on a detour route through Merefa with a delay of about two hours:

→ №102 Kherson – Kramatorsk;

→ №104 Lviv – Kramatorsk;

→ №712 Kyiv – Kramatorsk.

In Sumy region combined logistics is used. Passengers of the train 787 Tereshchenska – Kyiv are transported by bus to Konotop, where they can board the train 779 Sumy – Kyiv.