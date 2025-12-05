The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has taken place: who and when will the Ukrainian national team play?
on December 5, the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup took place in Washington, DC. The national team of Ukraine received possible rivals – groups published on the website of the International Football Federation (FIFA).
In total, the teams were divided into 12 groups from A to L, with four in each group. They included 42 teams that had definitely won a place in the tournament, along with two possible winners of the intercontinental playoffs and four possible winners of the European qualifying matches.
If Ukraine qualifies for the 2026 World Cup, it will be in Group F, where it will face the Netherlands, Tunisia, and Japan. To do this, in the playoffs, it is necessary to beat Sweden and then the winner of the Poland/Albania duel.
If Ukraine qualifies for the World Cup, it will play Tunisia on June 14, 2026, the Netherlands on June 20, and Japan on June 25.
The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
- on November 13, the French national team beat the Ukrainian team in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match with a score of 4:0.
- november 16 Ukraine won Iceland in the decisive match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
