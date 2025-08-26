A drone crashed and exploded in Estonia. Police say it may be Ukrainian

The discovery of the drone wreckage is primarily due to the fact that Russia continues its war against Ukraine, Hanno Pevkur said

Hanno Pevkur (Photo: Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

The wreckage of an attack drone, which probably belongs to Ukraine, was found in Estonia. This was reported by the broadcaster ERR with reference to law enforcement.

On Monday, August 25, at about 15:00, a local farmer discovered the wreckage of a drone in Elva parish, Tartu County. There was also an explosion crater at the scene. No one was injured.

"After that, all the necessary procedures were launched," said Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.

The Security Police Department (KaPo), together with the prosecutor's office, has launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances. It is known that the UAV went down on Sunday morning.

"According to preliminary data, we have reason to believe that it could have been a Ukrainian drone targeting targets in Russia, but that Russia used GPS jamming and other electronic warfare to knock it off course and it veered into Estonian airspace. At this time, there is nothing to suggest that it could have been a Russian drone," commented KaPo Director General Margot Pallsson.

He added that it was a military drone with an explosive device attached to it that detonated.

Pallsson emphasized that the drone may have entered Estonian airspace from both Russia and Latvia.

According to Pevkur, the discovery of the drone wreckage is primarily due to the fact that Russia continues the war in Ukraine, and Ukraine is defending itself.

On the night of August 24, drones attacked the Leningrad region of Russia, which borders Estonia. The Ust-Luga terminal was hit there.

Later it turned out that the operation was carried out by the SBU and the SSO. The damage to the gas condensate fractionation and transshipment facility on the port's territory was confirmed.