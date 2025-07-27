A man goes on a rampage in a supermarket in the United States. 11 people were injured - video

Three of the victims were operated on, some of them are in critical and some in serious condition

In Michigan, a man stabbed 11 people in a Walmart store on July 26. The victims are in hospital, and the 42-year-old attacker is in custody, reports CNN.

The sheriff of Grand Traverse County, where the incident took place, Michael Shea, said the incident occurred near the supermarket's checkout area. The man allegedly attacked the citizens with a switchblade knife. Police arrived at the scene "within minutes," and the attacker had no accomplices.

"There is no information to indicate that there are any other suspects. It appears to have been a random act," Shi said .

According to information from Munson Healthcare Hospital, where the victims were taken, five of them are in serious condition and six are in critical.

According to the county sheriff, citizens participated in the arrest of the suspect. The video shows several people in the Walmart parking lot shouting at the man with the knife to drop it and get down on the ground.

The investigation will involve FBI officials, said Deputy Director Dan Bongino.