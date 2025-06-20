A number of EU states want to close the Schengen zone to Russians who fought against Ukraine

Russian citizens who took part in the aggression cannot travel freely in Schengen, says Estonian Interior Minister

The Russian invader (Photo: occupiers' resource)

The Baltic States, Northern Europe and Poland have taken the initiative to close the Schengen area to Russians who fought against Ukraine. This was reported by the Estonian broadcaster ERR.

On Thursday, June 19, the internal security ministers of the Baltic States, Northern Europe and Poland met in Tallinn. In a joint statement, they confirmed plans to block entry to the Schengen area for Russian citizens who participated in the aggression against Ukraine.

The high-level meeting was also attended by European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner and a representative of the Frontex border agency.

Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro said that there are hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens who fought against Ukraine, "and we must take a very clear position that these people cannot travel freely in Schengen".

"We will not give them residence permits, we will not give them visas, because this whole group that has been killing and destroying there poses a very significant security threat to all of us," the minister said.

Ban on entry to Schengen for those who took part in aggression should remain in force even after active hostilities end, ministers say.

Back in September 2022, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia agreed to significantly restrict entry on Schengen visas for Russian citizens.

In May 2025, Latvia called on EU countries to stop issuing visas to Russian citizens for security reasons.