Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion occurred in the patrol car parking lot.

Illustrative photo: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA

At least three sheriff's deputies were killed in an explosion at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training center. This was reported by... reported announced informed notified advised told gave notice of gave word of gave word gave word to gave word to the effect that gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"I just spoke with Los Angeles County District Attorney Bill Esselby about the horrific incident that resulted in the deaths of at least three people at the law enforcement training center in Los Angeles," she wrote on X.

The incident near the Eugene Biscayluz Regional Academy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. local time (17:30 Kyiv time).

According to aerial footage from local channel KABC-TV, the explosion occurred in the patrol car parking lot.

Photo: NBC Los Angeles

Representatives of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, firefighters, bomb disposal experts and other services arrived at the scene.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department made In a brief statement to NBC News, he called the explosion a "critical workplace incident" that resulted in the deaths of three department employees.

The cause of the explosion and the progress of the investigation have not been reported.

According to NBC, the July 18 incident was the deadliest explosion involving law enforcement in Southern California in nearly 40 years.