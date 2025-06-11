Analyst Kraev named three reasons why Trump decided to suppress the protests in California

The fight against illegal migration is Trump's only successful initiative, the Americanist explained

Protests in Los Angeles (Photo: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER)

Oleksandr Kraiev, Head of the North America Program at the Ukrainian Prism, explained in a commentary to LIGA.net three reasons why US President Donald Trump sent to California for the first time in 60 years the National Guard, despite the objections of the region's governor.

California Governor Gavin Newsom did not want federal authorities to suppress protests in Los Angeles, but his objections were ignored.

According to Kraev, the first reason is that many Republicans consider Democrat Newsom to be the future leader of the Democratic Party. Therefore, this is Trump's attempt to reduce the popularity of his opponent, to show that he has no power at the national level.

"Trump sees Newsom as a threat that he is neutralizing in advance," Kraev said.

The second reason cited by the analyst is "Trump's chaotic logic." The President's team lacks a unified policy.

The third reason is the fight against illegal migration, the only initiative in which Trump has shown success. The analyst is convinced that the US president is losing his rating because he is failing all the challenges in domestic and foreign policy, except for the fight against illegal migration.

"Trump works with what gives the best rating, shows strength within the party and the United States," Kraev added .