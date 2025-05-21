Another Ukrainian charged in the UK with arson of Starmer's property

Keir Starmer (Photo: Neil Hall/EPA)

Another Ukrainian citizen has been charged in the UK with arson of property (car, apartment and house) associated with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the police.

34-year-old Petro Pochynko is charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger human life.

The media outlet recalled that two men, 21-year-old Ukrainian Roman Lavrynovych and 26-year-old Romanian citizen Stanislav Karpiuc, who was born in Ukraine, were taken into custody after being charged with setting fire to property associated with Starmer.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, where he only confirmed his age and address. He was remanded in custody until the next hearing at London's Old Bailey Court on June 6, when all three defendants are due to appear.

Judge Daniel Sternberg said that the documents indicated that Pochinok pleaded not guilty.

None of the suspects have been charged with terrorism or the new National Security Law, which is aimed at countering the activities of a hostile state.

Starmer called the incidents "an attack on all of us, on our democracy and the values we stand for.".

The first attack targeted a car previously owned by the prime minister, and the second targeted an apartment he owned in the 1990s. The third target was Starmer's family home, where he lived before moving to the prime minister's residence.

A fire in a building in north London occurred on the night of May 12. The fire was quickly extinguished, there were no injuries, but the entrance to the building was damaged. Starmer lived in this house before moving to his official residence.

On May 13, British police announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man suspected of setting fire to Starmer's house.

The next day law enforcement officials said that they are investigating the possibility that a "hostile state" may have been behind the fires at Starmer's car, apartment and house.

On May 17, it was reported that a second suspect was detained, and on May 19, a third suspect was arrested .