Anti-Trump rally in the US: tear gas, shooting and millions of participants

The "No Kings" protest has spread across the country, except in Minnesota, where all events were canceled due to the murder of a politician.

Protest in Los Angeles (Photo: KYLE GRILLOT/EPA)

On Saturday, June 14, a nationwide protest called "No Kings" took place in the United States, in which, according to organizers, millions of people took part. In some states, clashes with police occurred, and at least two criminal offenses were recorded: a shooting and a crowd attack. This was reported by US police and Associated Press correspondents from the scene.

According to the agency's journalists, demonstrators gathered in the streets, parks and squares across the United States to protest against President Donald Trump. The protesters marched through city centers. During the march, they shouted slogans against authoritarianism, in support of democracy and immigrant rights.

Organizers of the "No Kings" protest said hundreds of events were held, with millions of people participating. They said all events in Minnesota were canceled following the killing of a Democratic politician and her husband and the wounding of another political couple.

During the events, incidents occurred in several cities.

Thus, in Los Angeles, where protests broke out the day before against federal immigration raids, tear gas and ammunition were used to disperse the crowd to force people to disperse after the official event ended, AP correspondents report.

According to the agency, in Portland, police also used tear gas and projectiles to disperse a crowd that protested in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building late into the night.

A shooting at a march in downtown Salt Lake City left one person seriously injured. City police said they have arrested three suspects. Law enforcement has not yet determined the motives of the attackers.

In Culpepper, one person was hit by an SUV driven by a 21-year-old man. The vehicle plowed into a crowd of protesters as they were leaving the rally. Police arrested the driver. According to law enforcement, he intentionally sped up his vehicle.

The man was charged with careless driving and remains in custody pending the investigation.