AP and WP report about 75 casualties in Venezuela and seven U.S. troops wounded

The US operation in Caracas resulted in casualties among local, Venezuelan, and Cuban forces. Some US military personnel were injured

The funeral of a dead civilian in Venezuela (Photo: EPA / MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ)

During the US operation in Caracas on January 3, about 75 people were killed and seven more US servicemen were wounded. This was reported by The Washington Post with reference to unnamed US officials and Associated Press with reference to the Pentagon.

One of WP's interlocutors reported at least 67 people killed in the raid, while another put the number at 75 to 80. According to the interlocutors, these figures include Venezuelan and Cuban security forces, as well as civilians caught in the fighting.

According to the WP, most of the casualties occurred during a shootout at Maduro's residence in Caracas during the operation.

An unnamed U.S. official told AR that seven U.S. servicemen were wounded by gunfire and shrapnel. Five of them have already returned to duty, while two others are recovering.

The raid was carried out by the Delta Special Forces together with the 75th Ranger Regiment and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, which carries out the most dangerous military missions. The helicopters took off from warships off the coast of Venezuela and flew low over the water to avoid detection.