"Are you stupid?" Trump responds sharply to a question about Biden and Afghan migrants – video

The US President, when asked about his predecessor's responsibility in the issue of migrants from Afghanistan, called the journalist "stupid"

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA / Yuri Gritas)

President of the United States Donald Trump called a journalist who asked him about the responsibility of the 46th President's administration "stupid" Joe Biden for the recent shooting near the White House. He said this said on November 27, during a conversation with journalists in Florida on the occasion of Thanksgiving.

The correspondent noted that the Justice Department's inspector general this year reported a thorough vetting of Afghan refugees by the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI. She asked why Trump was blaming the Biden administration.

"Because they let him in. Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person? Because they came on a plane with thousands of other people who shouldn't be here, and you're just asking questions because you're a stupid person," Trump said.

Trump said that the Biden administration "made a serious mistake" by allowing many to enter the country.

"But when you allow people to enter by the thousands and thousands and thousands... They made a terrible mistake. But they were incompetent," he said.

US President Donald Trump calls journalist stupid pic.twitter.com/mnDwTez4g2 - Elena Mazun (@MazunElena) November 28, 2025

On the afternoon of November 26, in Washington, near the White House occurred a shooting that resulted in two National Guard members being shot and wounded. Later, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey said that both soldiers died of their injuries. Later it became known about the death of another servicewoman.

In the shooting suspected is an Afghan national who immigrated to the United States in 2021. Trump said that the status of all Afghan citizens admitted under the previous Biden administration would be reviewed, and the US Citizenship and Immigration Service announced that it would suspend processing all immigration requests for Afghan nationals.