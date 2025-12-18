Beating of Ukrainians in Poznan: the victims did not contact the local police

Wroclaw (Illustrative photo: Depisitphotos)

Citizens of Ukraine who were injured in the Polish city of Poznan did not get in touch with the city police. About this LIGA.net reported the Consulate General in Wroclaw.

The diplomatic mission noted that the victims were sent requests for urgent contact with the Poznan-New Town police by e-mail. However, law enforcement officers did not receive any feedback. The victims did not apply for protection of their rights to the Consulate General in Wroclaw.

According to the information provided, the collected evidence was transferred to the Poznan – Old Town District Prosecutor's Office for a criminal legal assessment and a request to initiate a pre-trial investigation for violence based on national, ethnic or religious affiliation. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.

About the incident on December 11 reported city councillor Andrzej Prendke. He said that a citizen of Ukraine and his companion were attacked, verbally abused and beaten.

on December 14, the police announced the arrest of two Poles aged 27. One of them is a resident of Poznan, the other is from the suburbs.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga called the situation "outrageous." He instructed the Ukrainian consuls from Wroclaw to respond promptly and find out all the circumstances of the incident in order to protect the rights of the victims.