Brazilian ex-president taken into custody by police after house arrest – Reuters
Police arrest former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and placed him in custody after he had been under house arrest for several months. About this reports Reuters quoted his lawyer, Selsa Vilardi, as saying.
The defense counsel did not give a reason why Bolsonaro was placed in custody. However, the unnamed interlocutor claims that it is a preventive measure related to the conditions of his house arrest.
The former Brazilian president spent more than 100 days under house arrest for violating preventive measures in another case involving alleged US interference to drop a criminal case against him. Bolsonaro was not allowed to use social media, but was visited by political allies.
The defense of the former Brazilian president is expected to seek permission to serve his sentence under house arrest, citing a number of health problems.
- In September, Bolsonaro was sentenced to 27 years in prison on charges of organizing a coup d'état in order to remain in power after his defeat in the 2022 elections.
- Later, former Brazilian President Bolsonaro was diagnosed with skin cancer.
Comments (0)