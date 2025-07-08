Britain threatens Israel with new measures if the war in Gaza continues

David Lemmy (Photo: Necati Savas/EPA)

The UK is ready to step up measures against Israel if the war in the Gaza Strip continues. The statement was made by the British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, reports Reuters.

The head of British diplomacy on Tuesday, July 8, stressed the need for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying that London will take further action against Israel if the war continues.

"We must achieve a ceasefire," he told a parliamentary committee of lawmakers.

When asked whether he would take further action against Israel if the situation in Gaza did not change, he replied: "Yes. Yes, we will".

On May 5, 2025, Netanyahu's cabinet voted to intensify the offensive against Hamas in Gaza to the point of capturing the entire enclave and holding its territories.

On May 20, Canada, the United Kingdom, and France condemned the expansion of Israel's military operations in Gaza and called for allowing humanitarian aid to be delivered.

On the same day, Britain imposed sanctions, suspended trade talks with Israel and summoned its ambassador over the military operation in Gaza and violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

On July 2, Israel agreed to a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza.