Israel plans to draft more than 50,000 students from religious higher education institutions

The IDF has pledged to respect the unique way of life of Orthodox Jews, but threatens to strengthen measures against draft dodging and desertion

Israeli soldiers (Illustrative photo: ALAA BADARNEH/EPA)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced its intention to draft 54,000 students from higher religious education institutions who were previously exempt from service. This was stated in an IDF announcement.

Summons will be sent out throughout July, and enlistment will continue until the end of 2025.

The Israeli army explained its decision by the need to "replenish the ranks as quickly as possible, given the growing operational need for individuals with high combat potential."

The IDF promised recruits from the Orthodox community that it would provide conditions that "respect their unique way of life" and develop additional programs to support their integration into the military.

At the same time, the army announced its intention to strengthen measures against draft dodging and desertion among all segments of the population.

Military service is mandatory for most Israeli Jews from the age of 18 and lasts 24-32 months, with additional reserve duty in subsequent years.

Students at religious higher education institutions were exempt from military service until last year, when the Israeli Supreme Court revoked their exemption.