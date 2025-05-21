Callas criticizes Israel for shooting at diplomats in the West Bank

According to the Israeli Defense Forces, diplomats deviated from the approved route in the combat zone

Jenin (Photo: Alaa Badarneh/EPA)

The European Union has criticized Israel for opening fire on diplomats visiting the West Bank. This was reported by the agency Bloomberg.

On Wednesday, May 21, Israeli soldiers mistakenly fired at diplomats from the EU, the UK, China and other countries. There were no casualties.

It is known that the diplomats were visiting the city of Jenin in the West Bank and, according to the Israeli Defense Forces, deviated from the approved route in the active combat zone.

"The IDF soldiers operating in the area fired a warning shot to move them away. The IDF apologized for the inconvenience caused," the statement said .

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summons Israeli ambassador to find out what happened.

The EU's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, responded to the incident . She condemned the shooting at diplomats approaching the refugee camp.

"We call on Israel to investigate this incident and to bring to justice those responsible," Callas emphasized.

The IDF says it will investigate the incident, which comes amid rising tensions between Israel and the rest of the world over the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Palestinian Authority, which governs the Palestinians in the West Bank, condemned the IDF, saying the military "deliberately opened fire on an accredited diplomatic delegation".

The PA said the group also included diplomats representing Morocco, Brazil, Japan, Canada, India, Poland, Turkey, Romania, Mexico, Egypt and Jordan.

On May 20, 2025, Britain imposed sanctions, suspended trade talks with Israel and summoned the country's ambassador over the military operation in the Gaza Strip and violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

On May 21, it was reported that the European Commission launched an investigation into whether Israel complies with the conditions of cooperation with the EU.