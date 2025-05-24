CNN: White House puts 100 National Security Council employees on administrative leave

The day before, employees received an email with the following content

The White House (Illustrative photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)

on May 23, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump placed more than 100 National Security Council employees on administrative leave. This was reported by the TV channel CNN with reference to three interlocutors familiar with the matter.

These actions are part of the reform efforts led by the interim National Security Advisor and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to an unnamed White House official, emails from National Security Council Chief of Staff Brian McCormack were sent around 4:20 p.m. the day before, informing employees that they would have 30 minutes to collect their belongings.

The letter said that if they were not on campus, they could send a message and arrange a time to pick up their belongings later.

One of the sources said that on Thursday, Rubio called a meeting with the directors, which led to speculation that it was a reorganization. And on Friday at 3:45 p.m., shortly before the email was sent, the senior directors were called back to a meeting.

CNN noted that those furloughed include both personnel officials and political staffers hired during the Trump administration.

The interlocutors also said that the staff had recently been questioned again by the Presidential Personnel Office, as the office was being reorganized. One of the questions asked concerned the size of the National Security Council staff, which, in the opinion of officials, is appropriate, the source said .

The National Security Council, staffed by foreign policy experts from all parts of the US government, is usually the most important body for coordinating the president's foreign policy agenda. However, under Trump, the role of the agency has diminished, and reform is expected to further reduce its importance in the White House.