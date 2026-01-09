Prague plans to review living conditions of Ukrainians and provision of ammunition to Kyiv, Okamura says

Ukrainian refugee (Photo: Depositphotos)

Czech ruling parties are preparing proposals to tighten the conditions of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees. This was stated by the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, anti-Ukrainian politician Tomio Okamura, after a meeting of the coalition council, reported Epoch Times.

"Citizens complain that Ukrainians go on vacation, but at the same time enjoy temporary protection here and receive various support and benefits," Okamura said.

According to Okamura, the relevant initiatives should be prepared by next week, but he did not elaborate on the details of the upcoming changes. At the same time, Okamura emphasized that the Czech Republic will follow the example of other EU countries that have already introduced stricter regulations.

The Coalition Council also raised the issue of supplying ammunition to Ukraine.

"The agreement is that not a single Czech koruna will be spent on the ammunition initiative" the politician added.

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Czech Republic has received a total of 725,800 Ukrainian refugees. Of these, 215,000 are children.