Czech authorities plan to tighten rules of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees
Czech ruling parties are preparing proposals to tighten the conditions of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees. This was stated by the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, anti-Ukrainian politician Tomio Okamura, after a meeting of the coalition council, reported Epoch Times.
"Citizens complain that Ukrainians go on vacation, but at the same time enjoy temporary protection here and receive various support and benefits," Okamura said.
According to Okamura, the relevant initiatives should be prepared by next week, but he did not elaborate on the details of the upcoming changes. At the same time, Okamura emphasized that the Czech Republic will follow the example of other EU countries that have already introduced stricter regulations.
The Coalition Council also raised the issue of supplying ammunition to Ukraine.
"The agreement is that not a single Czech koruna will be spent on the ammunition initiative" the politician added.
It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Czech Republic has received a total of 725,800 Ukrainian refugees. Of these, 215,000 are children.
- In his New Year's address, Okamura called the Russian-Ukrainian war "absolutely senseless." He argued that The Czech Republic should not to send weapons to Ukraine.
- Opposition parties announced on the intention to collect signatures for voting on Okamura's dismissal.
- President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel promised to discuss with government officials to hear the New Year's speech by the Speaker of the House of Deputies, Tomio Okamura.
- on January 6, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, after a telephone conversation with his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel saidthe Ukrainian government said that the countries had agreed to "turn the page" after the diplomatic scandal.
- The next day, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš reportedthe Czech government said it had decided not to curtail the "Czech initiative" to supply ammunition to Ukraine.
