Danish Foreign Ministry has a "night watch" to monitor Trump's statements

Night duty was introduced in the spring, when the American president threatened to take control of Greenland

Donald Trump (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

The Danish government has created a "night watch" at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to monitor the statements and movements of the US president Donald Trump while Copenhagen sleeps. This was reported by the Danish media Politiken, quoted by the British newspaper The Guardian.

Night duty begins at 17:00 every day, and at 07:00 a report on what happened and was discussed is compiled and sent to the Danish government and relevant agencies.

Reportedly, this position was introduced after a diplomatic scandal between Copenhagen and Washington over Greenland this spring, when the American president threatened to take control of the Arctic island.

The journalists noted that this initiative is one of several examples of how Danish diplomacy and the country's civil service have had to adapt to the new realities of the second Trump administration.

A source close to the Danish Foreign Ministry told The Guardian: "We can safely say that the situation in Greenland and the time difference between Denmark and the United States were a very important factor in the introduction of this measure in the spring."

December 23, 2024 Trump said about the need for the United States to control Greenland.

on January 7, 2025, he said that Denmark should cede Greenland to the United States and did not rule out military coercion to do so. On March 30, he again did not rule out use of military force to take control of Greenland.