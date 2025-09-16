Deadly collapse at a train station in Serbia: 13 people, including ex-minister, charged

Former Minister of Construction, Infrastructure and Transport of Serbia Goran Vesic was indicted

The scene (Photo: Andrej Cukic/EPA)

On Tuesday, September 16, prosecutors in Serbia charged 13 people in connection with their involvement in the collapse of the roof of a railway station last year, which killed 16 people and sparked anti-government protests across the country. This was reported by the agency Reuters.

Former Minister of Construction, Infrastructure and Transport Goran Vesic and 12 others, including his assistant and the head of a railroad company, were charged with violating public safety.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement that "the station building was put into operation, although construction work continued and no permit (to continue operating the building) was issued."

Additional charges include "failure to maintain the structure of the station building in proper condition and criminal offenses during the design and execution of the reconstruction of the Novyi Sad railway station building."

The indictment is yet to be approved by the court.

November 1, 2024 in the city of Novy Sad collapsed part of the roof of the railway station, killing 16 people, and protests have been ongoing since then to bring the perpetrators to justice.

On August 1, 2025, it was reported that six people were detained in Serbia former officials in connection with the investigation into financial fraud during the reconstruction of the railway, which, among other things, led to the collapse of the roof at the station.