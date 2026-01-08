Diplomat: Diplomat: Maduro's arrest shows that Russia is unable to protect even its closest allies
Arrest of the Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro was a signal to the world that the so-called "friendship" with Russia has no value, and Moscow never defends its allies. About LIGA.net said the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (2007-2009) Volodymyr Ohryzko.
"This is a humiliation for the Russians. They wanted to do the same thing in Kyiv in 2022, but instead got stuck in a four-year war of attrition in which more than a million lives were lost," Ohryzko emphasized.
Venezuela has been one of Russia's key allies outside of Eurasia. Since 1999, Russia has supplied about $20 billion worth of military equipment and machinery to Venezuela, and gained partial control over the country's oil sector. Now these investments are effectively lost.
Similar events have happened before: Russia did not intervene when Armenia lost Nagorno-Karabakh, failed to save Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, and did not help Iran during the strikes on its nuclear facilities.
- On the night of January 3, in the capital of Venezuela explosions were heard and aviation flew – on that day, the United States carried out in the country of operation.
- Trump later said that Maduro and his wife grabbed and taken out of Venezuela. The couple was accused of drug trafficking. The dictator himself pleaded guilty at the trial did not recognize.
