The arrest of the Venezuelan dictator showed the true price of the alliance with Russia, said Ogryzko

Nicolas Maduro (Photo: ERA)

Arrest of the Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro was a signal to the world that the so-called "friendship" with Russia has no value, and Moscow never defends its allies. About LIGA.net said the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (2007-2009) Volodymyr Ohryzko.

"This is a humiliation for the Russians. They wanted to do the same thing in Kyiv in 2022, but instead got stuck in a four-year war of attrition in which more than a million lives were lost," Ohryzko emphasized.

Venezuela has been one of Russia's key allies outside of Eurasia. Since 1999, Russia has supplied about $20 billion worth of military equipment and machinery to Venezuela, and gained partial control over the country's oil sector. Now these investments are effectively lost.

Similar events have happened before: Russia did not intervene when Armenia lost Nagorno-Karabakh, failed to save Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, and did not help Iran during the strikes on its nuclear facilities.