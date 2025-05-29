Driver who plowed into crowd in Liverpool charged with intentional driving

Forensic experts at the crime scene (Photo: ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA)

Merseyside Crown Prosecution Service has charged a 53-year-old driver who ploughed into a crowd of football fans in Liverpool on May 26 with seven offences, including causing grievous bodily harm with intent, the Associated Press reported .

The driver, named as Paul Doyle, was also charged with dangerous driving and five other counts involving various forms of causing grievous bodily harm.

Merseyside Police, where Liverpool is located, said 79 people were injured in the attack, with at least 50 receiving medical treatment in hospitals. Their ages range from nine to 78. Seven people remain in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, Doyle drove around the checkpoint in the pedestrian zone where the parade was taking place, following an ambulance that arrived at the scene due to a report of a person in cardiac arrest.

Police also confirmed their previous findings that the driver acted alone and that his actions were not related to terrorism. The incident occurred during a parade in honor of the victory of the Liverpool football team in the Premier League. According to estimates by the city authorities, up to a million people were on the streets during the celebration.