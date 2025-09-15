Britain declares "unwavering commitment" to defend every inch of allied territory

Fighter jets (Photo: British Ministry of Defense)

The United Kingdom has sent its fighter jets to Poland after an incident involving Russian drones violating the country's airspace. This was reported by British Ministry of Defense.

"The UK's commitment to helping NATO defend every inch of allied territory is unwavering," the British Ministry of Defense said.

Therefore, Typhoon fighter jets will join the allies and perform air defense missions over Poland as part of the Eastern Sentinel program.

The allies launched the operation "following a reckless and dangerous incursion by Russian drones into Poland" last week, the British Defense Ministry added.

On September 13, Poland launched NATO's Operation Eastern Sentinel in response to a Russian drone attack on the country three days earlier. As part of the operation, NATO allies promised to provide military assistance to Warsaw.

The next day, Navrotsky agreed to deploy NATO allied troops on his country's territory as part of the new operation.