British Foreign Office summons Russian ambassador over drones in Romania and Poland

British Foreign Office (Photo: Andy Rain/EPA)

The United Kingdom has summoned the Russian ambassador because of the violation of NATO airspace by Russian drones. This was reported by the British newspaper The Guardian.

A British Foreign Office spokesman said the significant and unprecedented violation of Polish and NATO airspace by Russian drones last week, followed by another intrusion into Romanian airspace on Saturday, was completely unacceptable.

He added that Britain stands with Poland, Romania, Ukraine and NATO allies in unequivocally condemning these reckless actions.

As the European continent once again faces the expansion of Russia's reckless behavior, defending Ukraine from the aggression of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is crucial to the security of all of Europe, including Britain.

A British Foreign Office spokesman says NATO forces' response demonstrates the seriousness with which the Alliance views Russia's actions.

"And, as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Friday, together with NATO allies, we are strengthening our defenses along the eastern flank, using new technologies such as detection systems and weapons to combat drones," the statement said.

Russia must understand that its ongoing aggression only strengthens the unity of NATO allies and the resolve to support Ukraine, and any further incursions will be met with force, the ministry emphasized.