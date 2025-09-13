Estonia imposes a temporary ban on flights along the eastern border

Restrictions in Estonia are related to the activity of Russian troops and Ukrainian drones in the Leningrad region

Estonian border (Photo: Valda Kalnina/EPA)

Estonia has imposed a temporary ban on flights along its eastern border amid Ukrainian UAV activity in the Leningrad region and Russia's actions. This was reported by the broadcaster ERR.

Restrictions on flights in the restricted area will be in effect in the coming weeks from 20:00 to 07:00 daily at altitudes up to 6000 meters.

Estonian Air Force Commander Riivo Valge said that this is only a restriction of some aviation activity.

"We are introducing this measure so that surveillance operators have fewer objects to track. And if an incident occurs, it will be easier to withdraw from the zone or land peaceful aircraft," Valge emphasized.

The military says it is too early to say how long the restrictions will last. However, they also affected the operation of the Helsinki-Tartu airline.

The media reports that Estonia is not facing a direct and immediate military threat. However, the frequency of air incidents in the region has increased due to Russia's actions in the war against Ukraine. Finland and Latvia have introduced similar no-fly zones.