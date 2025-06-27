Estonia is ready to host fighter jets with nuclear weapons

F-35 aircraft have already been deployed to the country as part of a NATO mission

Hanno Pevkur (Photo: Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

Estonia is ready to host allied fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons on its territory. This statement was made by the country's defense minister, Hanno Pevkur, according to ERR.

The Estonian Defence Minister's comments came against the backdrop of the UK's decision to purchase 12 F-35A multirole combat aircraft from the US, capable of carrying both conventional and tactical nuclear weapons. The purchase was announced during the NATO summit in The Hague.

According to Pevkur, similar fighter jets have already been deployed in Estonia as part of NATO's air policing mission, and similar practices will continue.

"F-35s have already been in Estonia, and will soon return again as part of a rotation. We are ready to continue hosting allies on our territory, including those who use such platforms," the minister noted.

On June 3, it was reported that the UK wants to strengthen its role in NATO's nuclear deterrence system amid threats from Russia and uncertainty from the US.

On June 16, 2025, it became known that Russia had intensified the modernization of its nuclear facilities near the borders of Europe , with at least five such bases having been updated or created in recent years.