For the first time, the Danish Intelligence Service has called the United States a potential security threat

Danish intelligence believes that the Baltic is where Russia faces the greatest risk of using military force against NATO

Greenland (Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/EPA)

For the first time, the Danish intelligence service has named the United States as a potential security threat, signaling a change in the Scandinavian country's view of its close ally amid geopolitical friction over Greenland. This was reported by the agency Bloomberg.

According to a forecast published on Wednesday, the Danish Military Intelligence Service, one of the country's two key intelligence agencies, said that the United States is increasingly prioritizing its own interests and "now uses its economic and technological power as an instrument of force, including against allies."

The report also emphasizes the growing interest of the United States in Greenland, the territory of the Danish kingdom, as a result of the escalation of great power rivalry in the Arctic.

The annual threat assessment conducted by DDIS comes after repeated statements by the US President Donald Trump about the desire to take control of Greenland, which caused diplomatic tensions between Copenhagen and Washington.

The American president also did not rule out the possibility of seizing the Arctic island with the use of military force.

"The United States uses economic power, including the threat of high tariffs, to impose its will and no longer rules out the use of military force, even against allies," the agency said in a statement.

However, Russia and China are seen as the main sources of risk, as the overall threat facing Denmark has "become more serious."

Uncertainty about the US role as a guarantor of European security will increase Russia's readiness to intensify hybrid attacks against NATO, while China's use of economic and military leverage continues to challenge Western influence, the statement said.

"The Baltic region is the area where there is the greatest risk of Russia using military force against NATO," Danish intelligence believes.