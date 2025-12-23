Greta Thunberg (Photo: Yannis Kolesidis / EPA)

British police arrested Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in London on Tuesday during a pro-Palestinian protest. About reported Reuters reported with reference to the human rights group Defend Our Juries.

Thunberg was arrested under the Terrorism Act for holding a poster supporting prisoners associated with Palestine Action, which the British government has declared a terrorist group, Defend Our Juries said.

A representative of the London City Hall said that two people were arrested for throwing red paint on the building.

"A 22-year-old woman arrived at the scene a little later," a police spokesman said in a statement.

"She was arrested for displaying an object (in this case, a poster) in support of a banned organization (Palestine Action), in violation of Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000," law enforcement officials added.

Defend Our Juries reported that the building was not targeted by chance, as it was used by an insurance company that, according to them, provided services to the British division of the Israeli defense company Elbit Systems.

REFERENCE Defend Our Juries is a human rights group in the United Kingdom that advocates for freedom of assembly and the right to protest, especially in the context of supporting the Palestinian organization Palestine Action, which the British government has banned as a terrorist organization.

On June 20, 2025, two activists from the group Palestine Action broke into the air base in Oxfordshire. They doused two planes used for refueling and transportation with red paint and additionally damaged them with crowbars.

On June 27, the British anti-terrorist police arrested four people in connection with a pro-Palestinian protest during which military aircraft were damaged at the air base.