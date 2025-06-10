In a phone conversation with Trump, Navrotsky invited him to Poland
On Tuesday, June 10, Poland's newly elected president Karol Navrocki had a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump. He reported this in the social network X (formerly Twitter).
Navrotsky calls conversation with Trump "good".
He said that he spoke with the American leader about close allied relations and political partnership.
"I invited President Trump to Poland. I also received an invitation to meet at the White House. God bless Poland! God bless America," Navrotsky wrote, without disclosing other details of the conversation .
The US president has not yet commented on the conversation with Navrotsky.
Odbyłem bardzo bobrą rozmowę telefoniczną z Presidentem Stanów Zjednoczonych, Donaldem Trumpem.Rozmawialiśmy o bliskich relacjach sojuszniczych i partnerkich stosunkach politicznych. Zaprosiłem Prezydenta Trumpa do Polski. Otrzymałem też zaproszenie do spotkania w Białym Domu.... pic.twitter.com/C9zdjiNMAc- Karol Nawrocki (@NawrockiKn) June 10, 2025
- On May 1, 2025, Trump met with Navrotsky in the Oval Office.
- Polish publicist Kozubel believes that Navrotsky is looking back on Trump and his policies, including on Ukraine.