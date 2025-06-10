In a phone conversation with Trump, Navrotsky invited him to Poland

Karol Navrotsky and Donald Trump (Photo: The White House)

On Tuesday, June 10, Poland's newly elected president Karol Navrocki had a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump. He reported this in the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Navrotsky calls conversation with Trump "good".

He said that he spoke with the American leader about close allied relations and political partnership.

"I invited President Trump to Poland. I also received an invitation to meet at the White House. God bless Poland! God bless America," Navrotsky wrote, without disclosing other details of the conversation .

The US president has not yet commented on the conversation with Navrotsky.

Odbyłem bardzo bobrą rozmowę telefoniczną z Presidentem Stanów Zjednoczonych, Donaldem Trumpem.Rozmawialiśmy o bliskich relacjach sojuszniczych i partnerkich stosunkach politicznych. Zaprosiłem Prezydenta Trumpa do Polski. Otrzymałem też zaproszenie do spotkania w Białym Domu.... pic.twitter.com/C9zdjiNMAc - Karol Nawrocki (@NawrockiKn) June 10, 2025

On May 1, 2025, Trump met with Navrotsky in the Oval Office.

Polish publicist Kozubel believes that Navrotsky is looking back on Trump and his policies, including on Ukraine.