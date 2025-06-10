In a phone conversation with Trump, Navrotsky invited him to Poland
Karol Navrotsky and Donald Trump (Photo: The White House)

On Tuesday, June 10, Poland's newly elected president Karol Navrocki had a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump. He reported this in the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Navrotsky calls conversation with Trump "good".

Read also
Nawrocki is the next president of Poland: what it means for Ukraine

He said that he spoke with the American leader about close allied relations and political partnership.

"I invited President Trump to Poland. I also received an invitation to meet at the White House. God bless Poland! God bless America," Navrotsky wrote, without disclosing other details of the conversation .

The US president has not yet commented on the conversation with Navrotsky.

See also
Polish Foreign Minister Says Navrotsky's Election Victory Will Not Disrupt Fight Against Russia