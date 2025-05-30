Karol Navrotsky (Photo: Darek Delmanowicz/EPA)

Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki is looking back at the policies of US President Donald Trump, says Polish publicist, PhD in History Marek Kozubel. He expressed this opinion in a commentary to LIGA.net for text on the second round of the presidential election in Poland, which will take place on June 1.

Kozubel is convinced that Navrotsky, a representative of the conservative Law and Justice party, is looking back at Trump and his policies, particularly with regard to Ukraine. If the US president wants to achieve peace with Russia at the expense of Kyiv, he can support.

This will not be the case for the candidate of the ruling liberal Civic Coalition (Civic Coalition), Rafal Tshaskovsky, who will run for president together with Navrotsky, Kozubel added .

on May 1, Trump met with Navrotsky in the Oval Office.

"President Trump said: "You will win". I took it as a kind of wish for me to succeed in the upcoming elections. And after this whole day, I can say that the American administration is aware of what is happening in Poland," Navrotsky commented on the meeting at the time.