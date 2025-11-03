In the Czech Republic, Babiš's party and two other political parties signed a coalition agreement

Andriy Babish says he wants to form a government by mid-December in time to pass the budget

Signing of the agreement (Photo: Martin Divisek/EPA)

In the Czech Republic, the leaders of three political parties have signed an agreement to form a coalition. This was reported by Reuters.

On Monday, November 3, the ANO party led by Czech billionaire populist Andrej Babiš signed a coalition agreement with far-right allies, moving closer to regaining power after winning the election.

Babiš, a 71-year-old former prime minister, is joining forces with the climate change-skeptical Motorists party and the anti-EU and anti-NATO SPD.

Together, the three parties have 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house of parliament. Babiš has said he wants to form a government by mid-December in time to pass the 2026 budget and attend the last EU leaders' summit of the year.

The coalition's draft agenda states that the EU's decarbonization plan under the Green Deal is "unsustainable" and that the goal of ending the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines by 2035 is "unacceptable.".

Babiš also promises to reject the EU's planned household assistance scheme, which is to start in 2027, which could lead to a legal conflict with the EU.

The media recalled that Babiš, who was prime minister from 2017 to 2021, promised to end the Czech-led and partner-funded ammunition supply program to Kyiv. He also promised to stop all aid to Ukraine from the Czech budget, saying he wanted to use the money for his own citizens.

On October 4, it was reported that the populist ANO party won the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic. The current Czech Prime Minister Fiala admitted his defeat and congratulated Babiš.

In July, the ANO leader promised that in case of victory would cancel the initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine. Fiala said at the time that this would be a big mistake.

In September, Babiš repeated his promise to cancel the "Czech initiative".