India tests a missile with a range of 2000 km launched from a railway platform – video

The launch has put India among the countries that have the technology for container launch systems from railway platforms, said Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh (Photo: Shawn Thew/EPA)

India has successfully launched the Agni-Prime medium-range missile from a mobile launcher on a rail chassis. This was reported on the social network X by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

According to him, this new generation missile has a range of up to 2000 km and is equipped with various advanced features.

The first of its kind launch, carried out from a specially designed mobile launcher on a rail chassis, is capable of moving across the rail network without any preconditions, providing mobility on any terrain and the ability to launch in a short time in conditions of limited visibility, Singh emphasized.

The minister congratulated the Defense Research and Development Organization, the Strategic Forces Command and the Armed Forces on the test.

"This successful flight test has allowed India to join the group of selected countries with the capacity to develop container launch systems with a rolling rail network," he concluded.