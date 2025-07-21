Iran and European countries to hold nuclear talks on July 25

Nuclear deal and possible sanctions to be discussed at talks

Ismail Baqai (Photo: Iranian Foreign Ministry)

On July 25, Iran will hold talks with three European countries in Istanbul on its nuclear program. This was announced by the representative of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ismail Baghai, reports TABNAK.

"The meeting between Iran, the UK, France and Germany will be held at the level of deputy foreign ministers," he said .

The Iranian delegation will be headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi. These talks will be held separately from indirect talks with Washington.

During the dialogue, they intend to discuss the role of European countries in the nuclear deal and the issue of the "reverse mechanism" of sanctions that Europe has threatened Iran with if the deal is not concluded.