Iran and European countries to hold nuclear talks on July 25
On July 25, Iran will hold talks with three European countries in Istanbul on its nuclear program. This was announced by the representative of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ismail Baghai, reports TABNAK.
"The meeting between Iran, the UK, France and Germany will be held at the level of deputy foreign ministers," he said .
The Iranian delegation will be headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi. These talks will be held separately from indirect talks with Washington.
During the dialogue, they intend to discuss the role of European countries in the nuclear deal and the issue of the "reverse mechanism" of sanctions that Europe has threatened Iran with if the deal is not concluded.
- on July 3, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Tehran still sees a chance for peace talks with Trump after the US attack on nuclear facilities.
- On July 14, Reuters reported that Iran may be subject to repeated sanctions over its nuclear program. However, Tehran sees no reason for this and promises to respond.
- On July 16, Axios reported that the US and Europe gave Iran until August to conclude a deal, otherwise UN sanctions will be imposed.
